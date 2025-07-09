Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 45,166 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,293,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,166 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 7.95% of Establishment Labs worth $93,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $5,494,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTA opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.80. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $52.41.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 196.25%. The company had revenue of $41.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, June 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Establishment Labs Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

