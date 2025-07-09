NTV Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CSX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 812,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CSX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Argus set a $32.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.32.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. CSX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Analysts expect that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.14%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

