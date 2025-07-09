Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 3,081 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,152.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 19,954 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $246.56 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $180.65 and a 1 year high of $248.88. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.47 and its 200 day moving average is $227.62.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

