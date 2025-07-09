Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $119.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $106.01 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

