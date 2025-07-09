RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in RTX by 2,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Baird R W raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $144.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.42 and a 12-month high of $149.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.04 and its 200-day moving average is $129.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

