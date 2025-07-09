Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,629 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,394.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,538,000 after buying an additional 120,409 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 531,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,599,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BSV opened at $78.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.88.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

