Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $9.80 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,795 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971,471 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6,968.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,979,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,124 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,587 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,006,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,058.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,740,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 109.76 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

