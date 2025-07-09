Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $347,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $438.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.93. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $442.41.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

