Flossbach Von Storch SE Sells 200,864 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Flossbach Von Storch SE trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,073,876 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 200,864 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE owned 0.05% of Uber Technologies worth $78,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Navalign LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,139 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 19.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 947 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,355. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.97.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $97.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.92. The company has a market cap of $203.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

