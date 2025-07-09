Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $696.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $213.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $623.32 and its 200 day moving average is $593.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $437.37 and a 12-month high of $726.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $630.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $614.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

