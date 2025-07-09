Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 97.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Suncor Energy by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SU. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of SU opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.80. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.4133 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.84%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

