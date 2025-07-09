Regents Gate Capital LLP Makes New $9.57 Million Investment in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC)

Regents Gate Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 66,970 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,565,000. Owens Corning accounts for approximately 4.1% of Regents Gate Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $51,220,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $22,699,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $144.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.33. Owens Corning Inc has a 52-week low of $123.41 and a 52-week high of $214.53.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 12,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OC. Evercore ISI set a $165.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $235.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Owens Corning

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.