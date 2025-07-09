Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Has $13.09 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 285,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,788 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 6.9% of Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $13,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $47.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average of $45.27.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

