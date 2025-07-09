Regents Gate Capital LLP Has $4.82 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Regents Gate Capital LLP boosted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger accounts for about 2.1% of Regents Gate Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Regents Gate Capital LLP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 761 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.86, for a total transaction of $793,616.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 578 shares in the company, valued at $602,773.08. The trade was a 56.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,348.80. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $1,036.44 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $888.75 and a 1 year high of $1,227.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,061.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,038.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 51.28%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,123.13.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

