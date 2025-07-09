Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $718,000 Stock Position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Sysco were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Sysco by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,184,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,296,000 after buying an additional 7,184,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $450,441,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Sysco by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,991,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,002 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $123,928,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 29,610.4% in the 1st quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,431,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Sysco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.23.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. Sysco’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

