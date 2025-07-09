John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $128.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.25 and its 200 day moving average is $120.02. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.9612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

