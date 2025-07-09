Harvey Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -323.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $49.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $272.26 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. Five9's quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Five9 from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Five9 from $48.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Five9 from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Five9 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

Insider Activity at Five9

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $107,916.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 123,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,605.04. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $342,178.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 391,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,022.54. This represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,866 shares of company stock worth $913,042. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

