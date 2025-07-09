Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $31.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 379,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $31,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT stock opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3207 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

