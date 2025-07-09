Harvey Capital Management Inc. Has $907,000 Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 500.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 281.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 113,500.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.59. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $61.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 403,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,050.40. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $123,325.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 66,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,013.68. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,186 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

