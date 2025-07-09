Regents Gate Capital LLP Has $10.28 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Regents Gate Capital LLP grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies makes up about 4.4% of Regents Gate Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Regents Gate Capital LLP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $10,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trium Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 53,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 467,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,548,000 after purchasing an additional 77,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This trade represents a 49.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE TT opened at $426.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.01. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $438.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.67.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

