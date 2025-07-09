Harvey Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,545 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for approximately 1.7% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 428.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $24,330,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 741,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,160,000 after acquiring an additional 317,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $240.56 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $245.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at $272,350,895.25. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $6,093,552.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 152,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,294,474.62. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 460,378 shares of company stock worth $103,915,994. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.