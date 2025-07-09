Harvey Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,545 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for approximately 1.7% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 428.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $24,330,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 741,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,160,000 after acquiring an additional 317,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.8%
NASDAQ TTWO opened at $240.56 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $245.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.03.
In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at $272,350,895.25. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $6,093,552.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 152,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,294,474.62. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 460,378 shares of company stock worth $103,915,994. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
