Slagle Financial LLC Sells 2,495 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Slagle Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $80,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average is $58.45. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.1944 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

