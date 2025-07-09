Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,387 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,292,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 248.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 380,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP opened at $102.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.15. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.28 and a 12 month high of $103.61.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.