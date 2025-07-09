Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s Largest Position

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,039 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 4.5% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $25,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,100.8% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,512.3% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 92,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 86,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Broadcom by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 10,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 price objective (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $271.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $277.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $10,731,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 482,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,540,070.44. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 854,716 shares of company stock valued at $221,433,761. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

