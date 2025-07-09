1,492 Shares in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 430,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 152,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Insider Activity

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $153.70 on Wednesday. 3M Company has a 1 year low of $98.26 and a 1 year high of $156.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 96.19% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

