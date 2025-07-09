David M. Obstler Sells 15,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total value of $2,211,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 399,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,864,376.10. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $145.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.27, a PEG ratio of 84.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $170.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.90.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Datadog by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 54,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $140.00 price objective on Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Datadog from $143.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

