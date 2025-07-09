Callan Capital LLC Purchases 2,076 Shares of ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL)

Callan Capital LLC raised its position in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in ICL Group by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 4,579,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,324 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in ICL Group by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,582,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 797,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,610,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ICL Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,898,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,850,000 after purchasing an additional 626,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ICL Group from $5.80 to $6.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd.

ICL Group stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.12. ICL Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.0426 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

