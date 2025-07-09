Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sean Michael Walters Sells 9,469 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 9,469 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,420,350.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 212,324 shares in the company, valued at $31,848,600. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sean Michael Walters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 17th, Sean Michael Walters sold 9,468 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,183,500.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Sean Michael Walters sold 11,167 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total value of $1,304,752.28.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG opened at $145.94 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $170.08. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.27, a PEG ratio of 84.31 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.89 and a 200 day moving average of $120.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC set a $140.00 price objective on Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wolfe Research raised Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

