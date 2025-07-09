Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Purchased by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 41.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.8%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $96.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $71.49 and a fifty-two week high of $97.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.48.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.8993 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

