Callan Capital LLC Buys 132 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.7% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Argentarii LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 29.2% during the first quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.2% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 371,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,196,000 after buying an additional 20,049 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,982,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,878,000 after buying an additional 178,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.13.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $179.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.05. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $183.31. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,200. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

