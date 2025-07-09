Brokerages Set Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) PT at $216.00

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAB. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Wabtec from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wabtec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WAB

Insider Transactions at Wabtec

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 68,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.70, for a total transaction of $13,195,286.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,616 shares in the company, valued at $27,914,587.20. The trade was a 32.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gina Trombley sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $868,398.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,592. The trade was a 23.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,588 shares of company stock worth $19,832,997. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Wabtec by 9.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Wabtec by 2.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wabtec by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wabtec by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Wabtec during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Wabtec stock opened at $211.84 on Wednesday. Wabtec has a 1 year low of $147.66 and a 1 year high of $216.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.20 and its 200 day moving average is $192.55.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.25. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.67%.

About Wabtec

(Get Free Report

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.