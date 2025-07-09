Callan Capital LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,367 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 724.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2,935.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PHG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 1.0%

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.