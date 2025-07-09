Callan Capital LLC Grows Position in STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,407 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 41.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 622,759 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after buying an additional 181,117 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 32.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,812 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 146.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,585 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 37.4% in the first quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 87,131 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 23,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 49.9% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 3.0%

STM opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.60. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded STMicroelectronics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

