Callan Capital LLC Takes Position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 78.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on O shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. Realty Income Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.82.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.269 dividend. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 293.64%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.