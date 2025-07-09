Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $51,000 Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1657 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

