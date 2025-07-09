Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 192,227 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,822,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,227 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.51% of LifeStance Health Group worth $38,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LFST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 785,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 507,826 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LFST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised LifeStance Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

Shares of LFST stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Ujjwal Ramtekkar sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 113,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,803.90. The trade was a 12.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

