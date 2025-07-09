Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $278,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 476.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 48,606 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average is $20.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.0735 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

