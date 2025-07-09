NTV Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $1,406,452,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 21,681.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,821,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $843,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,358 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 343.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,806,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,025 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,437,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,568,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,419 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $170.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.46 and a 1 year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 price target on Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.23.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

