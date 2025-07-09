Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU) Director Jesus Alfonso Buys 15,000 Shares

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMUGet Free Report) Director Jesus Alfonso purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.24 per share, with a total value of C$63,600.00.

Comet Industries Price Performance

Comet Industries stock opened at C$4.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$23.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of -0.25. Comet Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.85 and a 1 year high of C$4.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.01.

About Comet Industries

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in the British Columbia. It also acquires and develops mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property located in southwest Kamloops, British Columbia. It also owns a 10% carried net profit interest in a contiguous block of mineral properties; and the surface land titles comprising the crown grants located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

