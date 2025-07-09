Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) versus Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) and Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Salzgitter has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Olympic Steel has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Salzgitter and Olympic Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salzgitter -4.16% -8.78% -3.83% Olympic Steel 0.88% 2.16% 1.20%

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Salzgitter pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Olympic Steel pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Salzgitter pays out -1.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Olympic Steel pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Olympic Steel has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Olympic Steel is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Salzgitter and Olympic Steel”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salzgitter $10.83 billion 0.14 -$381.12 million ($0.81) -3.43 Olympic Steel $1.94 billion 0.20 $22.98 million $1.43 24.12

Olympic Steel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Salzgitter. Salzgitter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Olympic Steel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.1% of Olympic Steel shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Olympic Steel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Salzgitter and Olympic Steel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salzgitter 2 1 0 1 2.00 Olympic Steel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Olympic Steel has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.88%. Given Olympic Steel’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Olympic Steel is more favorable than Salzgitter.

Summary

Olympic Steel beats Salzgitter on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading. The Steel Processing segment produces various high-grade heavy plates; and manufactures line pipes, HFI-welded tubes, and precision and stainless-steel tubes. The Trading segment operates a European sales network, as well as trading companies and agencies worldwide. The Technology segment engages in the provision of machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages, as well as special machinery engineering for shoe manufacturing and elastomer production. The company also provides IT, facility management, logistics, automotive engineering, and research and development services, as well as supplies raw materials. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc. processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates. The company also provides cutting-to-length, slitting, shearing, blanking, tempering, stretcher-leveling, plate and laser processing, forming and machining, tube processing, finishing, and fabrication services, as well as value-added services, such as saw cutting, laser cutting, beveling, threading, and grooving services. It serves metal consuming industries, such as manufacturers and fabricators of transportation and material handling lift equipment, construction, mining and farm equipment, agriculture equipment, storage tanks, environmental and energy generation equipment, automobiles, food service, and electrical equipment, as well as general and plate fabricators, and metals service centers through direct sales force. Olympic Steel, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Highland Hills, Ohio.

