ADX Energy Ltd (ASX:ADX) Insider Ian Tchacos Buys 1,072,605 Shares

ADX Energy Ltd (ASX:ADX – Get Free Report) insider Ian Tchacos bought 1,072,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,105.55 ($20,330.42).
ADX Energy Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $14.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.00.
About ADX Energy
