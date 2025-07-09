Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Insider Yvonne Hui Sells 571 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) insider Yvonne Hui sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $16,473.35. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,010 shares in the company, valued at $894,638.50. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Yvonne Hui sold 582 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $16,296.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Yvonne Hui sold 993 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $22,878.72.

On Tuesday, April 15th, Yvonne Hui sold 314 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $7,548.56.

NYSE PHR opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $30.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 381.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Phreesia by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 994.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

