Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Upgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

SWK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.10.

NYSE:SWK opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 136.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,071,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,998,000 after acquiring an additional 40,888 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $1,747,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $15,607,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

