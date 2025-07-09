Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $66,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in International Business Machines by 413.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $1,236,176,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 29,564.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,940,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384,958 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in International Business Machines by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,189,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.50.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $290.56 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $174.45 and a 1-year high of $296.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

