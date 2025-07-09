Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair upgraded Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DNLI

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.