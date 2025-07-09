Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock.

FLUT has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.67.

Shares of NYSE:FLUT opened at $285.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.73 and a 200-day moving average of $253.70. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion and a PE ratio of 98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $175.59 and a 52-week high of $299.73.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.36, for a total transaction of $65,511.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,140.16. This represents a 9.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolan Lennon sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $105,655.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 769 shares in the company, valued at $188,950.99. This trade represents a 35.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,934.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLUT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1,375.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

