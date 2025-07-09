Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,751 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $52,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,371,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,280,471,000 after buying an additional 1,376,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,079,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,069,000 after acquiring an additional 582,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $2,729,565,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,403,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,062,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,585,000 after acquiring an additional 49,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $135.04 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $180.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $185.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.93.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Dbs Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

