China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 51.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 130.6% in the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 53,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 522,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $67.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.60. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

