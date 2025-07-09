Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

CRCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Circle Internet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

CRCL stock opened at $204.51 on Tuesday. Circle Internet Group has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $298.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion and a PE ratio of -16,161.69.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Allaire sold 1,582,160 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $46,357,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $29,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,682,884 shares of company stock valued at $195,808,501.

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

