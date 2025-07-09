Viking (NYSE:VIK) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.15 and last traded at $55.21, with a volume of 3152349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Viking from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Viking from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Viking from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on Viking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average is $45.44.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $897.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.18 million. Viking had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 128.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Viking by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Viking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

